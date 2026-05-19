Toni Martinez headshot

Toni Martinez News: Scores only goal in away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Oviedo.

Martinez has scored 13 goals this season, with an incredible eight goals in his last nine games, with five goals coming in his last five away games. His goal came from his only shot of the game, and he has taken at least one shot in each of the last 10 matches. In these 10 games, he has taken 34 shots and put 15 on target in that game.

Toni Martinez
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