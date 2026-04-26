Toni Martinez News: Scores two in 15 minutes

Martinez was subbed off due to injury in the 81st minute of Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Mallorca. He scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Martinez was subbed off early with a knock despite scoring the two goals which would win Deportivo Alaves the match. He has now scored 11 goals this season, including six goals in the last five matches. He took three shots in the match, as he has in nine of the last 10 matches. He put two shots on target to make it 12 shots on target in the last five matches.