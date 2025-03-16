Toni Martinez News: Unlucky, but contributes

Martinez was injured and subbed out in the 60th minute of Friday's 2-2 draw versus Las Palmas. He scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Martinez had a frustrating day in front of net, but still managed to help Deportivo Alaves secure points on Friday. In 61 minutes played, the striker scored one goal, hit the woodwork once, created one chance, and was called offsides twice. Martinez also picked up a yellow card while he was on the pitch. The goal is just his fourth of the La Liga season, but could serve as a launchpad for the rest of his season. That theory will be tested on March 29 when Alaves face Rayo Vallecano after the international break.