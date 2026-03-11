Torbjorn Heggem Injury: Called up for Roma clash

Heggem has been named in Bologna's squad list for Thursday's Europa League contest against Roma.

Heggem will be available after working on his fitness for a couple of weeks and dealing with multiple ailments. He'll likely be eased into action since he hasn't played in a month, and Martin Vitik and Jhon Lucumi have fared adequately. He has notched at least one interception in his last five appearances, amassing seven and adding five tackles (four won) and three blocks over that span, with no clean sheet. Moreover, he has logged at least one clearance in every game, averaging 4.33 per tilt.