Torbjorn Heggem Injury: Called up for UEL match

Heggem (quad) has made Bologna's squad list to face SK Brann on Thursday.

Heggem has recovered from a quad problem that cost him two fixtures and will likely be back in the XI over Martin Vitik either midweek or versus Udinese on Monday. He has logged at least one interception in five displays in a row, accumulating seven and adding five tackles (four won) and three blocks over that span, with no clean sheets. He has tallied one or more clearances in every game thus far, racking up 105 in 36 showings.