Torbjorn Heggem Injury: Late scratch for Udinese contest

Heggem won't be available Monday due to back spasms, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Heggem will resume missing time after recently nursing a quad injury and returning to the bench in the last UEFA Europa League game. Martin Vitik and Jhon Lucumi are teaming up in the middle of the defense for the third game in a row, while Nicolo Casale and Eivind Helland will be the deputies.