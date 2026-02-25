Torbjorn Heggem Injury: Selected for SK Brann clash
Heggem (back/quad) has been called up for Thursday's UEFA Europa League game versus SK Brann.
Heggem was ruled out late prior to the last Serie A game because of a new ailment compared to the one that had forced him to miss time, but he didn't sustain a significant setback and could return to action either midweek or against Pisa on Monday. Martin Vitik and Jhon Lucumini have been starting consistently as of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now