Torbjorn Heggem Injury: Selected for SK Brann clash

Heggem (back/quad) has been called up for Thursday's UEFA Europa League game versus SK Brann.

Heggem was ruled out late prior to the last Serie A game because of a new ailment compared to the one that had forced him to miss time, but he didn't sustain a significant setback and could return to action either midweek or against Pisa on Monday. Martin Vitik and Jhon Lucumini have been starting consistently as of late.