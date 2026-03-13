Torbjorn Heggem News: DNP in continental bout

Heggem (thigh/conditioning) stayed on the bench in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Roma in the UEFA Europa League.

Heggem returned to the squad after two tilts but wasn't fielded. He hasn't played in a month and a half due to various muscular problems and subpar form at this point. He'll have to seize his next opportunities to resume being a regular at the expense of Martin Vitik and Nicolo Casale.