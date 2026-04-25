Torbjorn Heggem News: Shows well in Roma contest

Heggem won three of three tackles and had three interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Heggem returned to the starting lineup after three games and was the best defender for his side, but it didn't suffice to stop the opponents. Bologna played with an extra man in the back in this one, which could lead to more opportunities for every center-back. He has notched 12 clearances, six tackles (five won) and five interceptions in his last five appearances (three starts), with no clean sheets.