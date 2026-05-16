Tosin Adarabioyo headshot

Tosin Adarabioyo Injury: Doubt for FA Cup final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Adarabioyo (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup final after picking up an injury during Friday's final training session, according to Will Faulks of Chelsea News.

Adarabioyo will undergo a late fitness test before a final decision is made on his availability for the showpiece fixture at Wembley. His potential absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt Chelsea's defensive plans given that Levi Colwill is fit and available to start at center-back, with the club having enough cover in the back line to manage without Adarabioyo if he cannot be cleared in time for the final.

Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tosin Adarabioyo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tosin Adarabioyo See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
SOC
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
35 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
50 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago