Tosin Adarabioyo Injury: Doubt for FA Cup final

Adarabioyo (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup final after picking up an injury during Friday's final training session, according to Will Faulks of Chelsea News.

Adarabioyo will undergo a late fitness test before a final decision is made on his availability for the showpiece fixture at Wembley. His potential absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt Chelsea's defensive plans given that Levi Colwill is fit and available to start at center-back, with the club having enough cover in the back line to manage without Adarabioyo if he cannot be cleared in time for the final.