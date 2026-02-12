Tosin Adarabioyo Injury: Trains fully Wednesday

Adarabioyo (hamstring) trained fully with the team Wednesday and will be a late call for Friday's clash against Hull City, coach Liam Rosenior said in the press conference, according to Bobby Vincent from Football London. "Tosin trained fully for the first time today [Wednesday], so it might come a little bit too soon. But we'll make that judgement tomorrow with the medical team."

