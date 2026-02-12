Tosin Adarabioyo headshot

Tosin Adarabioyo Injury: Trains fully Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Adarabioyo (hamstring) trained fully with the team Wednesday and will be a late call for Friday's clash against Hull City, coach Liam Rosenior said in the press conference, according to Bobby Vincent from Football London. "Tosin trained fully for the first time today [Wednesday], so it might come a little bit too soon. But we'll make that judgement tomorrow with the medical team."

Adarabioyo has missed the last six games in all competitions with a hamstring issue but he is close to full fitness after returning to full team training Wednesday and will be a late decision for Friday's matchup against Hull City. The center-back has mostly operated as a depth piece for the Blues this season and that role is not expected to shift under new coach Liam Rosenior.

Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
More Stats & News
