Tosin Adarabioyo News: Makes bench Friday
Adarabioyo (hamstring) is on the bench for Friday's FA Cup game against Hull City.
Adarabioyo will be an option at center-back, but this time, manager Liam Rosenior has opted to start Wesley Fofana and Mamadou Sarr at the position. Adarabioyo should see regular playing time going forward as long as he stays fit.
