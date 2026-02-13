Tosin Adarabioyo headshot

Tosin Adarabioyo News: Makes bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Adarabioyo (hamstring) is on the bench for Friday's FA Cup game against Hull City.

Adarabioyo will be an option at center-back, but this time, manager Liam Rosenior has opted to start Wesley Fofana and Mamadou Sarr at the position. Adarabioyo should see regular playing time going forward as long as he stays fit.

Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
