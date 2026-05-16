Tosin Adarabioyo headshot

Tosin Adarabioyo News: On bench for FA Cup final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 6:13am

Adarabioyo (undisclosed) has been named among the substitutes for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Adarabioyo's place on the bench confirms the club opted to manage his fitness carefully after picking up an injury during Friday's final training session. Levi Colwill has been named in the starting lineup in his place, with Adarabioyo available as an impact option should Chelsea require him during the match at Wembley.

Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
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