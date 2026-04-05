Tosin Adarabioyo News: Scores goal against Port Vale

Adarabioyo scored one goal to go with nine clearances in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Adarabioyo buried Chelsea's fourth goal in the 57th minute, climbing above everyone to get on the end of Malo Gusto's clipped service from the right and powering a header into the bottom corner for his seventh goal since joining the club in 2024. He also turned in a calm and polished shift at the back alongside Wesley Fofana in what was labeled a routine defensive day, winning three aerial duels and racking up nine clearances while Port Vale managed just four total shot attempts and failed to put a single effort on target over the full 90 minutes. Adarabioyo has now found the net in two of his last four FA Cup appearances, though he still looks like a rotational piece for the Blues after making just two starts in his last eight appearances.