Tosin Adarabioyo headshot

Tosin Adarabioyo News: Trains separate from main group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Adarabioyo has been dropped from first-team training as his future with the club remains in doubt, according to Peter Rutzler of Times Sports.

Adarabioyo is heading towards a potential move out of Chelsea, as the defender has been training away from the first team in a group of players that are not in Xabi Alonso's plans. This comes after two seasons with the club in more of a rotational role, never truly making his stamp on the team with his 23 starts in 38 appearances. He was likely to lose minutes either way after the addition of Maxence Lacroix, so this shouldn't shake up too much defensively for Chelsea.

Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
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