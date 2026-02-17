Toti Gomes Injury: Eyeing return Sunday

Gomes (hamstring) has returned to training and is eyeing a return against Crystal Palace on Sunday, according to manager Rob Edwards.

Gomes is back in training this week and progressing well after a hamstring injury, as he appears to be nearing his return. However, he is not yet an option for Wednesday, instead being cautious and waiting for a return until facing Palace come Sunday. Either way, this will be a boost for the club, starting in 12 of his 13 appearances until the injury knocked him out for around two months.