Toti Gomes Injury: Set to train soon

Gomes (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Grimsby Town but is eyeing a return to training at the start of the week, according to manager Rob Edwards, per the BBC. "[He] is progressing really well. Hopefully, getting into training at the beginning of the week."

