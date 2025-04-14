Toti Gomes News: Six clearances Sunday

Gomes recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Gomes had a solid defensive outing Sunday as he helped his side earn its fourth consecutive win. He won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made six clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action. The only downside to his outing was a yellow card late in the match, his first booking since October.