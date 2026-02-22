Trai Hume headshot

Trai Hume News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hume took two off target shots, crossed twice inaccurately, blocked a shot and made an interception during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham.

Hume was active on both sides of the ball leading Sunderland in shots, blocks and interceptions during the defeat. The fullback has combined for five shots, a chance created and nine crosses over his last three starts but hasn't had a goal involvement since October.

Trai Hume
Sunderland
