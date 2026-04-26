Trai Hume News: Own goal in loss

Hume registered an own goal, one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 5-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Hume had a disappointing day, as did everyone in the Sunderland backline. Hume's was particularly frustrating as he put past his own goalkeeper during the rout. It was a difficult match right from the opening kick off and it never really improved, as Hume eventually put past his own goalkeeper and couldn't get involved in the attack at any point.