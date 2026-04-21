Trai Hume News: Scores as a sub

Hume scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Aston Villa.

Hume came on as a sub and scored with five minutes remaining in the game to bring it back to 3-2. Sunderland would then make it 3-3 but concede deep in injury time. This was his first goal as a Premier League player, having also assisted once this season. He has been a sub in this game, having started 29 of the 33 games he has played in this season.