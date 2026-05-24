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Trai Hume News: Scores in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Hume scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and six chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Chelsea.

Hume opened the scoring against Chelsea with a quality outside-of-the-foot finish in the 25th minute. He enjoyed a strong 2025/26 period, tallying 34 shots (seven on goal), 87 crosses (14 accurate), 99 clearances, 67 tackles, two goals and one assist across 38 EPL matches played. After beginning the season in a full-back role, he gradually moved into a more advanced position, a shift that helped unlock greater attacking upside.

Trai Hume
Sunderland
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