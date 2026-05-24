Trai Hume News: Scores in season finale

Hume scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and six chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Chelsea.

Hume opened the scoring against Chelsea with a quality outside-of-the-foot finish in the 25th minute. He enjoyed a strong 2025/26 period, tallying 34 shots (seven on goal), 87 crosses (14 accurate), 99 clearances, 67 tackles, two goals and one assist across 38 EPL matches played. After beginning the season in a full-back role, he gradually moved into a more advanced position, a shift that helped unlock greater attacking upside.