Trai Hume News: Two shots and five crosses in loss

Hume recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brighton.

Hume attempted five crosses and took two shots as his side lost 1-0 to Brighton. The versatile defender has only provided one assist this season, but has been a key part of how strong Sunderland started the season. The five crosses he has attempted were his most in the last four games, and he has been unable to complete a cross in any of these four games. With three corners in this game, he has continued his run as Sunderland's third highest set-piece taker of the year.