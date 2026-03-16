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Trai Hume News: Two shots and five crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hume recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brighton.

Hume attempted five crosses and took two shots as his side lost 1-0 to Brighton. The versatile defender has only provided one assist this season, but has been a key part of how strong Sunderland started the season. The five crosses he has attempted were his most in the last four games, and he has been unable to complete a cross in any of these four games. With three corners in this game, he has continued his run as Sunderland's third highest set-piece taker of the year.

Trai Hume
Sunderland
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