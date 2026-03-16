Trai Hume News: Two shots and five crosses in loss
Hume recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brighton.
Hume attempted five crosses and took two shots as his side lost 1-0 to Brighton. The versatile defender has only provided one assist this season, but has been a key part of how strong Sunderland started the season. The five crosses he has attempted were his most in the last four games, and he has been unable to complete a cross in any of these four games. With three corners in this game, he has continued his run as Sunderland's third highest set-piece taker of the year.
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