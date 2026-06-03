Travis Hernes News: Joins Groningen permanently

Hernes has completed a permanent move to FC Groningen from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee, the club announced.

Hernes had spent the 2025/26 season on loan at the Dutch Eredivisie side after joining Newcastle from Shrewsbury Town in 2023, where he had scored on his professional debut at just 16 years old. His performances during the loan spell convinced Groningen to make the move permanent, with the young defender now committing his future to the Dutch club as he continues his development at senior level in the Eredivisie.