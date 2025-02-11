Fantasy Soccer
Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Alexander-Arnold (leg) will be a late call for Wednesday's Merseyside Derby against Everton. He participated in parts of training on Monday and is scheduled to train again on Tuesday, as confirmed by coach Arne Slot in the press conference. "Trent has done parts of training sessions with us yesterday. Let's see how he is today."

Alexander-Arnold is nearing a return to the squad and is likely to be a late call for Wednesday's game. If he is unable to make that game, he could be available for Sunday's match against Wolves. Until his return, Conor Bradley is expected to start at right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
