Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Misses training, doubtful Saturday

Alexander-Arnold (undisclosed) did not train Friday and could miss Saturday's season finale against Athletic Club, according to Madrid Xtra.

Alexander-Arnold's potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup given that Dani Carvajal has been named as the starter at right-back for what will be his final appearance in a Real Madrid shirt. If the Englishman cannot feature, he would end his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu with five assists, 40 chances created, 167 crosses and 30 tackles across 30 appearances (22 starts) in all competitions, a solid if injury-interrupted first campaign that will give him a strong foundation to build on heading into the 2026/27 season.