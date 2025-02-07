Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Out for Sunday's game

Alexander-Arnold (leg) will miss Sunday's FA Cup match against Plymouth and will be assessed for a potential late call for Wednesday's clash against Everton, coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference. "As I've said before, it won't take months or even weeks, but that's only three days after the Plymouth game, so we'll wait and see if he's available. We also have to consider the long-term, as we don't want to take risks with so many games ahead, but if he's fit, we will use him."

Alexander-Arnold is continuing his recovery, and Sunday's FA Cup match comes too soon for him. He will likely be a late call for Wednesday's game, depending on his progress. If he's unavailable, Conor Bradley is expected to replace him as right-back for those matches.