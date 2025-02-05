Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Out Thursday, late call for Sunday

Alexander-Arnold (leg) will miss Thursday's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham due to a leg injury and is expected to be a late call for Sunday. Head coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference that Alexander-Arnold is already working on the pitch with the rehab coach. "He is going to miss tomorrow and we have to see if he can play Sunday but he is not available tomorrow. I think you saw he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that is why he misses tomorrow. He is already on the pitch with the rehab coach, let's see how long it takes."

Alexander-Arnold is dealing with a leg injury and is currently working on the pitch with the rehab coach. He will miss Thursday's game but could be available for Sunday's FA Cup match against Plymouth if he makes a late recovery. If he remains sidelined, Conor Bradley is likely to replace him in the starting lineup.