Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Alexander-Arnold is ruled out for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "Trent is not available, he won't be there. He is still to be assessed, but we do expect him back before the season's end."

Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury in the second leg against Paris in the Champions League and will miss some time after the coach suggested he could return before the end of the season. The extent of his injury is still unknown as he still needs to be assessed. Jarell Quansah could see some minutes at right-back during his absence, as well as Curtis Jones, after the coach mentioned that possibility.