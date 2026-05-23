Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Sits out finale through illness

Alexander-Arnold is unavailable for Saturday's season finale against Athletic due to illness.

Alexander-Arnold failed to recover from a flu that caused him to miss the latest training session, ruling him out of the squad entirely. The right back was not expected to start regardless, with Dani Carvajal set to be handed a farewell appearance in his final game for the Merengues. Alexander-Arnold closes the curtain on a below-par first season, registering no goals from 14 shots but chipping in with four assists from 40 chances created across 30 appearances, starting 22 of those.