Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for the opener of Kylian Mbappe in the 7th minute of Wednesday's victory against Athletic before being forced off before the hour-mark due to a quadriceps injury to his left leg that looked to be a serious one according to reports. The Englishman will be assessed in the coming hours to know the extent of the issue, and if he had to miss some time again on the sidelines with a new injury, this would be a big blow for Real Madrid since he is a regular starter in the backline and Dani Carvajal (knee) won't return before 2026. If Alexander-Arnold had to miss some fixtures, Raul Asencio, who replaced him against the Basques, could get the nod to start at right-back, although Federico Valverde can also play in that position if needed.