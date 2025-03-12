Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Unlikely for Carabao Cup final

Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the 73rd minute of Tuesday's Champions League match against Paris due to an injury that does not look promising, according to coach Arne Slot in the press conference. "With Trent, he had to come off. That's never a good sign. And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn't look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday."

Alexander-Arnold could have suffered a serious injury in the second half of Tuesday's match against Paris as he was forced off in the 73rd minute. He is highly doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle which could lead to a change in the starting lineup since Liverpool may be without a right-back due to injuries. Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah could see increased playing time in defense in upcoming matches.