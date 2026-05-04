Trent Alexander-Arnold News: 14 crosses in away win

Alexander-Arnold had 14 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Alexander-Arnold attempted 14 crosses as Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0, but was unable to provide an assist. He also took six corners. The defender has provided four assists this season, starting 12 of his 18 matches. He has started the last three La Liga games, playing the full 90 in the last two. This is the first time this season that he has played 90 minutes in two La Liga games in a row.