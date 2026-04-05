Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Alexander-Arnold assisted once to go with nine crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Mallorca.

Alexander-Arnold assisted Eder Militao's header in the 88th minute Saturday, a goal which looked like the equalizer before Vedat Muriqi scored the winner three minutes later. It marked his fourth assist of the season, two of which have come in the last two matches. He seems to finally be settling into his new club as his performances have improved drastically compared to his inconsistencies at the beginning of the season.