Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Assists in Saturday's win
Alexander-Arnold assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.
Alexander-Arnold made his return to the starting XI Saturday for the first time since Dec. 3 after dealing with a lengthy quadriceps injury. It did not take long for him to make an impact as his cross in the 5th minute assisted Gonzalo Garcia's opening goal. He created two chances and recorded four crosses before he was subbed off in the 60th minute for Dani Carvajal, presumably to ease back into action after spending nearly two months injured.
