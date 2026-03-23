Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Assists winner as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Alexander-Arnold assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Atlético Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold replaced Dani Carvajal in the 64th minute and set up Vinicius Junior's winner in the 72nd minute with a brilliant pass. Alexander-Arnold also recorded two clearances and an interception. He has started only eight of his 14 appearances, as he is sharing the right-back spot with Dani Carvajal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
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