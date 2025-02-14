Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Building on fitness

Alexander-Arnold played half-an-hour against Everton, as planned by the coach. He train again with the team ahead of Sunday's clash against Wolves, coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference. "We saw Trent being able to play, it was the intention to play him for half an hour. He will be training with us again."

Alexander-Arnold is regaining his fitness after recovering from the leg injury that hindered him since late January. He is expected to see increased playing time gradually, with Conor Bradley starting in his place when he requires rest.