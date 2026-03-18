Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Contains Doku again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Alexander-Arnold recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Alexander-Arnold was given the role of stopping Jeremey Doku once again Tuesday and did well to stop the elusive Belgian, beat on a few occasions but typically doing well to recover. He would also add quite a bit of work moving forward, providing service five times while just nearly missing a long range efrort at the goal. In a season where the full-back is still finding his legs in Spain, he appears to finally be on track for success.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
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