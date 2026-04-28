Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Crossing threat in draw

Alexander-Arnold recorded nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Alexander-Arnold could've had an assist after Kylian Mbappe (hamstring) scored in the second half, but the goal was ruled out. The Englishman was a steady crossing threat on the right side for Los Merengues, and that ability to push forward and create for his teammates boosts his fantasy upside, as he not only depends on his defensive ability to make an impact.