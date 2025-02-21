Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Equalising goal to earn point

Alexander-Arnold scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Aston Villa.

