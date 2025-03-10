Fantasy Soccer
Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Five shots in 3-1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Alexander-Arnold generated five shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Alexander-Arnold attempted five shots for the first time this season but was only able to put one on target. He also created two chances and completed two of his five attempted crosses. The full-back took one corner and drew him level with Andrew Robertson for set-pieces across the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
