Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Five shots in 3-1 victory
Alexander-Arnold generated five shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.
Alexander-Arnold attempted five shots for the first time this season but was only able to put one on target. He also created two chances and completed two of his five attempted crosses. The full-back took one corner and drew him level with Andrew Robertson for set-pieces across the season.
