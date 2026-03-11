Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Four crosses, earns clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Alexander-Arnold had four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold would take part in the club's clean sheet Wednesday, playing until the 83rd minute. He would see a solid night defensively after a shaky start, keeping Jeremy Doku in check for most of the match, earning two tackles won. He would also add four crosses in the attack, holding a decent outing against a former league rival.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
Yesterday
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
92 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
141 days ago