Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Four crosses, earns clean sheet
Alexander-Arnold had four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City.
Alexander-Arnold would take part in the club's clean sheet Wednesday, playing until the 83rd minute. He would see a solid night defensively after a shaky start, keeping Jeremy Doku in check for most of the match, earning two tackles won. He would also add four crosses in the attack, holding a decent outing against a former league rival.
