Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Gets 29 minutes in derby

Alexander-Arnold played 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Everton, returning from a minor muscle injury.

Alexander-Arnold only missed one match after going off in the Feb. 1 contest against Bournemouth, a good sign for his starting status going forward. However, on a short week and double gameweek, it's unclear if he'll start the next two matches given his injuries this season. There's a chance Conor Bradley remains in the XI for at least Wolves or the following trip to Aston Villa next week.