Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Provides assist again despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Alexander-Arnold assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

Alexander-Arnold set up Kylian Mbappe's 74th minute finish with a driven low cross that sliced through Bayern's back line and found Mbappe at the back post, giving Real Madrid a much-needed spark and keeping the second leg alive. He also handled four corners and created two chances over the full 90 minutes, staying heavily involved in the attack. Alexander-Arnold now has three assists in his last three appearances across all competitions, piling up 18 crosses, six accurate crosses and five chances created in that stretch, showing he is finally hitting his stride with the Merengues after a slow start caused by injuries following his summer move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
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