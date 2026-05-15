Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Alexander-Arnold generated two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 2-0 win versus Oviedo.

Alexander-Arnold registered the most crosses in the game, created a chance, and made two clearances. This was his sixth consecutive start; during this span, he completed four full 90-minute matches and received three yellow cards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
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