Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Returns with winning goal

Alexander-Arnold scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Leicester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Alexander-Arnold returned from an ankle injury and scored the only goal of the game as Liverpool put themselves one win away from lifting the Premier League title. This goal came from his only shot, and he also attempted two crosses in his 19-minute appearance. This was his third goal of the season, bringing his total to nine goal involvements for the year.