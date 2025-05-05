Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Will leave club after season

Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool that he will leave the club at the end of his contract in June 2025, according to the club.

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2016. He has made 352 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and winning eight major trophies. The right-back has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer and could continue his journey in Spain in future seasons.