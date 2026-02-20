Trevan Sanusi Injury: Feeling better, still too short

Sanusi (ankle) trained with the team this week and is feeling better, although he remains too short for Sunday's clash against Nice, coach Olivier Pantaloni said in the press conference, according to Le Telegramme.

Sanusi will need at least one more week before making his return, as Sunday's showdown with the Aiglons comes too soon for him. The forward is targeting the upcoming fixtures to finally log his first minutes of his loan spell in Brittany and start building some rhythm. Once he is back to full fitness, Sanusi should carve out a meaningful role in the frontline for the Merlus and give them another option in the attack.