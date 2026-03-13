Trevan Sanusi headshot

Trevan Sanusi Injury: Included in match squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sanusi (ankle) has been listed as part of the team that will face Lens on Saturday.

Sanusi has made progress in his recovery but is unlikely to play a lot of minutes even if he's involved in the upcoming matchup. The youngster will look to feature in an offensive role in the final stages of the season while he serves his loan spell from Newcastle. In that case, he'll push for playing time on the wings.

Trevan Sanusi
Lorient
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