Trevan Sanusi Injury: Included in match squad
Sanusi (ankle) has been listed as part of the team that will face Lens on Saturday.
Sanusi has made progress in his recovery but is unlikely to play a lot of minutes even if he's involved in the upcoming matchup. The youngster will look to feature in an offensive role in the final stages of the season while he serves his loan spell from Newcastle. In that case, he'll push for playing time on the wings.
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