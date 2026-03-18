Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Diagnosed with high ankle sprain
Chalobah has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain that will likely keep him out weeks. According to Chalobah on Instagram, the initial worry is that it was broken.
Chalobah's ankle took a nasty bend Tuesday and fortunately it'll only be a sprain for the defender. However, high ankle sprains are a little trickier because of the location and while there's a chance he returns after the international break, it's not guaranteed he'll be ready to start in two weeks. In his absence, Chelsea have a number of options who can enter the XI with Mamadou Sarr and Jorrel Hato on the top of the list next to Wesley Fofana.
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